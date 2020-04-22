WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
New 'coronavirus grant' to help desperate South Africans - Black Sash responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Toyota's virtual report on state of Motoring & CoTY Jaguar iPace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
- Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Henning Gericke - Sport Psychologist at ...
Scott Canny - Marketing Manager at Sportingbet Sa
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: After being forced to leave his home country, this creative teaches the art of belonging
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
System needed to ensure coronavirus grant reaches the right hands - Lindiwe Zulu Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says officials in her department are working on a system for the new Covid-19 grant. 22 April 2020 2:15 PM
View all Local
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.... 22 April 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
Your face may be your most significant privacy concern They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more. 22 April 2020 7:23 PM
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support

WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at WCED.



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Open line with Wendy Knowler

22 April 2020 3:11 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler answers the various questions that consumers have especially during this lockdown period.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: The oil crash and how it will affect the petrol price in South Africa

22 April 2020 2:16 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson

22 April 2020 2:07 PM

Richard Jamieson is a certified Integral Coach and is passionate about coaching and mentoring young high potential individuals and budding entrepreneurs.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uga Carlini chats about a song made with other contributors

22 April 2020 1:46 PM

A long list of artists got together to contribute home videos of themselves in lockdown,
set to the music of Hot Water frontman Donovan Copley’s song, called Home.

Pippa speaks to Filmmaker Uga Carlini 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Rubber Duc

21 April 2020 3:41 PM

Guest: Nic Jordaan | Lead Singer at Rubber Duc

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: Pam’s Crème Caramel recipe

21 April 2020 3:03 PM

Ingredients:
250ml Sugar
125ml Water
397g tin Condensed Milk
3 Eggs
600ml Milk
Method:
1. Combine sugar and water and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Stop stirring
immediately and allow mixture to boil until it turns a light caramel colour.
Immediately pour into a metal bread pan or ceramic mould.
2. Place the condensed milk, eggs and milk into a clean bowl and mix well. Pour
carefully over caramel mixture in mould.
3. Place this mould in a shallow pan of water. The water should not come more than
half way up the side of the mould. Bake at 160C for 1 and a half hours.
4. Cool and then chill before unmoulding.
Notes:
Delicious served with whipped cream.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learning about the campaign, COVID CUTS SA

21 April 2020 2:45 PM

Guest: Karl Mynhardt | Co-founder at Kandi

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masiphumelele Creative Hub

21 April 2020 2:37 PM

Guest: Yandiswa Mazwana | Leader of the Masiphumelele Creative Hub

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Science & Tech: Taxi disinfectant system

21 April 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Leon Van Der Linde | CEO at CanbiGold

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

Business Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19

Local Business

[LISTEN] Don't take SA's coronavirus stats at face value says expert

Local

EWN Highlights

GSK in Epping closes doors after several workers test positive for COVID-19

22 April 2020 8:04 PM

A professor of happiness explains how to deal with COVID-19

22 April 2020 7:09 PM

Cele concerned about GBV while other crimes decline during lockdown

22 April 2020 6:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA