Rehad Desai speaks on new movie "How to Steal a Country"

Ingredients:
1 stick of lemongrass
6-8cm piece of ginger
Half a punnet of chopped coriander (15g)
500g fish fillets – original recipe called for salmon, but she has used hake successfully
1t sweet chilli sauce
Method:
Bruise the lemongrass and peel away the hard outer layer. Finely chop the softer inside
bits. Peel and finely chop the ginger. Finely chop the coriander – stalks and leaves.
Cut the fish into small chunks of about 1cm dice. Set half of this aside, then take the
other half and chop it as finely as you can, to almost puree consistency.
Mix everything together along with the sweet chilli sauce. Shape into patties of about
2cm thickness.
Fry in a bit of olive oil for 2cm per side.
Notes:
Serves with extra sweet chilli sauce.
Makes 4 patties – double recipe if cooking for a family of 4.
