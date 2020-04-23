Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
How useful the R350 grant is to people who receive it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity GroupProgramme coordinator at (PMBEJD)
Today at 16:20
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Totsie Memela - CEO of SASSA
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Previewing Cyril's Covid-19 address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:20
China faces a growing international backlash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Roberts
Today at 17:46
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD  NB 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
Today at 20:48
reaction as premier
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 21:15
The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Stellenbosch unites to deliver 60 tonnes of food to those hit by C-19 crisis To date, Stellenbosch Unite has managed to deliver 5 600 food parcels to local families in need, as Pippa Hudson finds out. 23 April 2020 3:17 PM
[LISTEN] Doctors create Covid-19 virus videos in vernac Dr Mathobela Matjekane tells the Midday Report that all South Africans need to be able to access the information on coronavirus. 23 April 2020 2:31 PM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
[WATCH LIVE, TONIGHT] The President's lockdown address – we’ll be streaming it Bookmark this article. The live stream will appear here. We’ll update this piece as soon as the time is confirmed. 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 22 April 2020 7:52 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products

Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products

Guest: The multi-talented actor, comedian, and motivational speaker, Siv Ngesi.



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace

23 April 2020 3:25 PM

Guest: Basson Laubscher | Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace

Lockdown Cookbook recipes: Lisa's Quick Fishcakes

23 April 2020 3:12 PM

Ingredients:
1 stick of lemongrass
6-8cm piece of ginger
Half a punnet of chopped coriander (15g)
500g fish fillets – original recipe called for salmon, but she has used hake successfully
1t sweet chilli sauce
Method:
Bruise the lemongrass and peel away the hard outer layer. Finely chop the softer inside
bits. Peel and finely chop the ginger. Finely chop the coriander – stalks and leaves.
Cut the fish into small chunks of about 1cm dice. Set half of this aside, then take the
other half and chop it as finely as you can, to almost puree consistency.
Mix everything together along with the sweet chilli sauce. Shape into patties of about
2cm thickness.
Fry in a bit of olive oil for 2cm per side.
Notes:
Serves with extra sweet chilli sauce.
Makes 4 patties – double recipe if cooking for a family of 4.

Tenant saddened that Growthpoint Properties has offered no rental relief

23 April 2020 2:58 PM
Food support for families affected by Covid-19 and lockdown in Stellenbosch

23 April 2020 2:46 PM

Guest: Jeanneret Momberg | Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite

Greener Living: Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

23 April 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

Minute of Mindfulness with Linda Kantor

23 April 2020 2:06 PM

Linda Kantor. Linda is a Counselling Psychologist, Hypnotherapist and Yoga Teacher based in Cape Town. She runs a private psychotherapy practice at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital.

Rehad Desai speaks on new movie "How to Steal a Country"

23 April 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Filmmaker Rehad Desai

Consumer Talk: Open line with Wendy Knowler

22 April 2020 3:11 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler answers the various questions that consumers have especially during this lockdown period.

Car Talk: The oil crash and how it will affect the petrol price in South Africa

22 April 2020 2:16 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak

Local

People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson

Politics

FNB client? There's misconception about how its 'Covid-19 Cashflow Relief' works

Business Lifestyle

Rotten and expired food confiscated from Soweto grocery shop

23 April 2020 3:48 PM

Parly's finance committees grapple with allocation of R500 billion relief fund

23 April 2020 3:18 PM

COVID-19: Ramaphosa calls for lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe, Sudan

23 April 2020 2:46 PM

