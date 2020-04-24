Armed robbery at SA Mast Animal in Khayelitsha

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Trade Call Investments Apparel - innovation in the clothing and textile sector during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Herman Pillay - TCI CEO
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Developments in vaccine and treatment research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Helen Rees - Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwa
Today at 17:20
#BaxterCoffeeAngels - Support the Baxter Theatre by buying a cup of coffee a month.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:46
GOODLUCK TO BRING THEIR SIGNATURE LIVE SHOW INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM THIS SATURDAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Armed robbery at SA Mast Animal in Khayelitsha

Armed robbery at SA Mast Animal in Khayelitsha

Guest: Tamsin Nel | Founder of SA Mast Animal



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, sports movies and the latest on TV

24 April 2020 3:58 PM

Guest
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN sports anchor Cato Louw
TVPlus Magazine Deputy Editor Craig Falck

Health and Wellness: COVID-19 impact on other health campaigns

24 April 2020 2:36 PM

Guest: Dr. Saadiq Kariem | Chief Director-General for specialists and emergency services in the Western Cape provincial health department.

Reading enjoyment with Quarantine Book Club

24 April 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Mervyn Sloman from the Book Lounge

Minute of Mindfulness with Mandy Johnson

24 April 2020 2:14 PM

Mandy Johnson is a Mindfulness-Based Coach & Facilitator based in Cape Town. Mandy has always had a passion for the human condition and how society can become more compassionate.

Lockdown music with Danielle Bitton

24 April 2020 1:57 PM
Quarantunes with Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace

23 April 2020 3:25 PM

Guest: Basson Laubscher | Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace

Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products

23 April 2020 3:19 PM

Guest: The multi-talented actor, comedian, and motivational speaker, Siv Ngesi.

Lockdown Cookbook recipes: Lisa’s Quick Fishcakes

23 April 2020 3:12 PM

Ingredients:
1 stick of lemongrass
6-8cm piece of ginger
Half a punnet of chopped coriander (15g)
500g fish fillets – original recipe called for salmon, but she has used hake successfully
1t sweet chilli sauce
Method:
Bruise the lemongrass and peel away the hard outer layer. Finely chop the softer inside
bits. Peel and finely chop the ginger. Finely chop the coriander – stalks and leaves.
Cut the fish into small chunks of about 1cm dice. Set half of this aside, then take the
other half and chop it as finely as you can, to almost puree consistency.
Mix everything together along with the sweet chilli sauce. Shape into patties of about
2cm thickness.
Fry in a bit of olive oil for 2cm per side.
Notes:
Serves with extra sweet chilli sauce.
Makes 4 patties – double recipe if cooking for a family of 4.

Tenant saddened that Growthpoint Properties has offered no rental relief

23 April 2020 2:58 PM
Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

Local Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa satisfied with steps taken by SA in the fight against COVID-19

24 April 2020 3:32 PM

Winde welcomes easing of lockdown restrictions

24 April 2020 1:56 PM

Intensified enforcement operations net nearly 700 lockdown lawbreakers in KZN

24 April 2020 1:16 PM

