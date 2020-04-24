Armed robbery at SA Mast Animal in Khayelitsha

Ingredients:

1 stick of lemongrass

6-8cm piece of ginger

Half a punnet of chopped coriander (15g)

500g fish fillets – original recipe called for salmon, but she has used hake successfully

1t sweet chilli sauce

Method:

Bruise the lemongrass and peel away the hard outer layer. Finely chop the softer inside

bits. Peel and finely chop the ginger. Finely chop the coriander – stalks and leaves.

Cut the fish into small chunks of about 1cm dice. Set half of this aside, then take the

other half and chop it as finely as you can, to almost puree consistency.

Mix everything together along with the sweet chilli sauce. Shape into patties of about

2cm thickness.

Fry in a bit of olive oil for 2cm per side.

Notes:

Serves with extra sweet chilli sauce.

Makes 4 patties – double recipe if cooking for a family of 4.

