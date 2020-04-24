Health and Wellness: COVID-19 impact on other health campaigns

Guest: Dr. Saadiq Kariem | Chief Director-General for specialists and emergency services in the Western Cape provincial health department.
Guest
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN sports anchor Cato Louw
TVPlus Magazine Deputy Editor Craig Falck
Guest: Mervyn Sloman from the Book Lounge
Mandy Johnson is a Mindfulness-Based Coach & Facilitator based in Cape Town. Mandy has always had a passion for the human condition and how society can become more compassionate.
Guest: Tamsin Nel | Founder of SA Mast Animal
Guest: Basson Laubscher | Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Guest: The multi-talented actor, comedian, and motivational speaker, Siv Ngesi.
Ingredients:
1 stick of lemongrass
6-8cm piece of ginger
Half a punnet of chopped coriander (15g)
500g fish fillets – original recipe called for salmon, but she has used hake successfully
1t sweet chilli sauce
Method:
Bruise the lemongrass and peel away the hard outer layer. Finely chop the softer inside
bits. Peel and finely chop the ginger. Finely chop the coriander – stalks and leaves.
Cut the fish into small chunks of about 1cm dice. Set half of this aside, then take the
other half and chop it as finely as you can, to almost puree consistency.
Mix everything together along with the sweet chilli sauce. Shape into patties of about
2cm thickness.
Fry in a bit of olive oil for 2cm per side.
Notes:
Serves with extra sweet chilli sauce.
Makes 4 patties – double recipe if cooking for a family of 4.