Hillary Prendini Toffoli on her book, Love and Miracles of Pistola

Hillary Prendini Toffoli is an SA journalist, who is also arts, and food writer.
Ingredients:
• 1 red pepper, halved and deseeded, with stalk removed
• 4 Rosa tomatoes, skinned and halved
• Fresh sliced garlic
• Anchovy fillets
• Olive oil
• Black pepper
• Fresh basil
Method:
Place two tomato halves into each half pepper.
Add some garlic and drizzle with about a tablespoonful of olive oil
Add some anchovy slices and season with black pepper (do not add salts as the anchovy
fillets are salty enough)
Bake at 180C for 50-60 minutes.
Notes:
Serve garnished with fresh basil
Delicious with some focaccia or ciabatta to mop up al the juices
