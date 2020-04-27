Historian Dean Allen on the 1918 Spanish Flu

Guest: Dr Dean Allen | Lecturer & historian at Bournemouth University
Guest: Emma De Goede | Lead singer at EMERGERLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ingredients:
• 1 red pepper, halved and deseeded, with stalk removed
• 4 Rosa tomatoes, skinned and halved
• Fresh sliced garlic
• Anchovy fillets
• Olive oil
• Black pepper
• Fresh basil
Method:
Place two tomato halves into each half pepper.
Add some garlic and drizzle with about a tablespoonful of olive oil
Add some anchovy slices and season with black pepper (do not add salts as the anchovy
fillets are salty enough)
Bake at 180C for 50-60 minutes.
Notes:
Serve garnished with fresh basil
Delicious with some focaccia or ciabatta to mop up al the juices
Guest: Jessica Boonstra | Founder at YebofreshLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Aileen Lamb | Managing Director of New MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Francoise Gallet is a coach and facilitator working in the field of organisational and personal development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hillary Prendini Toffoli is an SA journalist, who is also arts, and food writer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tony Drake is a local songwriter, producer, and bandleader.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN sports anchor Cato Louw
TVPlus Magazine Deputy Editor Craig Falck
Guest: Dr. Saadiq Kariem | Chief Director-General for specialists and emergency services in the Western Cape provincial health department.LISTEN TO PODCAST