Lockdown Cookbook: Brian’s Mediterranean Peppers

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: HSRC Covid- 19 Survey
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
The financial effect of the lockdown on the middle class -
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:10
The correct way to protect yourself using PPE as we go into Level Four Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4546, with 87 deaths Another death is reported in the Western Cape. 26 April 2020 8:48 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lockdown Cookbook: Brian’s Mediterranean Peppers

Lockdown Cookbook: Brian’s Mediterranean Peppers

Ingredients:
• 1 red pepper, halved and deseeded, with stalk removed
• 4 Rosa tomatoes, skinned and halved
• Fresh sliced garlic
• Anchovy fillets
• Olive oil
• Black pepper
• Fresh basil
Method:
Place two tomato halves into each half pepper.
Add some garlic and drizzle with about a tablespoonful of olive oil
Add some anchovy slices and season with black pepper (do not add salts as the anchovy
fillets are salty enough)
Bake at 180C for 50-60 minutes.
Notes:
Serve garnished with fresh basil
Delicious with some focaccia or ciabatta to mop up al the juices



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with EMERGER

27 April 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Emma De Goede | Lead singer at EMERGER

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Historian Dean Allen on the 1918 Spanish Flu

27 April 2020 2:40 PM

Guest: Dr Dean Allen | Lecturer & historian at Bournemouth University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Yebofresh on attacks on food delivery trucks

27 April 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Jessica Boonstra | Founder at Yebofresh

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eat Out launches support campaign for restaurants

27 April 2020 2:17 PM

Guest: Aileen Lamb | Managing Director of New Media

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Francoise Gallet

27 April 2020 1:52 PM

Francoise Gallet is a coach and facilitator working in the field of organisational and personal development.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hillary Prendini Toffoli on her book, Love and Miracles of Pistola

27 April 2020 1:47 PM

Hillary Prendini Toffoli is an SA journalist, who is also arts, and food writer.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musician Tony Drake chats about his Lockdown Collboration One project

27 April 2020 1:28 PM

Tony Drake is a local songwriter, producer, and bandleader.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, sports movies and the latest on TV

24 April 2020 3:58 PM

Guest
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN sports anchor Cato Louw
TVPlus Magazine Deputy Editor Craig Falck

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: COVID-19 impact on other health campaigns

24 April 2020 2:36 PM

Guest: Dr. Saadiq Kariem | Chief Director-General for specialists and emergency services in the Western Cape provincial health department.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)

Local Opinion Politics

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

EWN Highlights

Eastern Cape facing protective gear supply issues for health workers

27 April 2020 5:04 PM

Nursing union says govt 'unpatriotic' for inviting Cuban doctors

27 April 2020 3:49 PM

Laugh a little: Ramaphosa takes mask fail in his stride with SA scarf

27 April 2020 3:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA