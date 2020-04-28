Quarantunes with Chad Saaiman

Guest: Singer Chad Saaiman
Ingredients:
• 5 apples (any kind)
• 50g sugar
• 70g butter
• 1 weetbix
• 70g flour
Method:
• Peel the apples and slice into bite-sized pieces. Layer in a baking dish.
• Mix flour, sugar and crumbled weetbix together.
• Add butter and work it in by hand
• Sprinkle the mixture over the apple, covering the whole dish.
• Bake at 200C for 30 minutes, until golden brown
Notes:
• Can add cinnamon or berries with the apples.
• Can add flaked almonds on top before baking, for extra crunch.
• Can serve with custard or cream or ice cream
• Check out Molly’s video tutorial here: https://youtu.be/pwrzED-mfRg
Guest: Professor Guy Richards | Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
University
Ingredients:
• 1 red pepper, halved and deseeded, with stalk removed
• 4 Rosa tomatoes, skinned and halved
• Fresh sliced garlic
• Anchovy fillets
• Olive oil
• Black pepper
• Fresh basil
Method:
Place two tomato halves into each half pepper.
Add some garlic and drizzle with about a tablespoonful of olive oil
Add some anchovy slices and season with black pepper (do not add salts as the anchovy
fillets are salty enough)
Bake at 180C for 50-60 minutes.
Notes:
Serve garnished with fresh basil
Delicious with some focaccia or ciabatta to mop up al the juices
