Lockdown Cookbook with Molly's Apple Crumble

Ingredients:

• 5 apples (any kind)

• 50g sugar

• 70g butter

• 1 weetbix

• 70g flour

Method:

• Peel the apples and slice into bite-sized pieces. Layer in a baking dish.

• Mix flour, sugar and crumbled weetbix together.

• Add butter and work it in by hand

• Sprinkle the mixture over the apple, covering the whole dish.

• Bake at 200C for 30 minutes, until golden brown

Notes:

• Can add cinnamon or berries with the apples.

• Can add flaked almonds on top before baking, for extra crunch.

• Can serve with custard or cream or ice cream

• Check out Molly’s video tutorial here: https://youtu.be/pwrzED-mfRg