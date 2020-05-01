Growthpoint responds to accusation of not applying property rental relief

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Mayor Plato slams SAHRC report for 'distorted' info about Stranfondtein site Mayor Dan Plato has refuted the claims made in a report flagging the apparent state of living conditions at the Strandfontein relo... 1 May 2020 3:07 PM
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban... 1 May 2020 12:42 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under l... 1 May 2020 2:06 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Growthpoint responds to accusation of not applying property rental relief

Growthpoint responds to accusation of not applying property rental relief

Guest: Estienne De Klerk | CEO at Growthpoint Properties who is also the Spokesperson for the Property Industry Group.



Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies at home and hottest TV shows

1 May 2020 3:11 PM

Guests
Charlotte Kilbane | Cape Town Editor at EWN
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Health & Wellness: Primary Immunodeficiency Week and COVID-19

1 May 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Claudia Gray | Paediatric Allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children'S Hospital &
UCT Lung Institute

Quarantine Book Club with publisher Melinda Ferguson

1 May 2020 2:21 PM

Melinda speaks to Bianca about the book, Lockdown Extended: The Corona Chronicles

Minute of mindfulness with Ilana Fintz

1 May 2020 2:10 PM

Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.

Symphony Choir of Cape Town in lockdown

1 May 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Alexander Fokkens | Musical Director of the Symphony Choir of Cape Town and is also the resident conductor at UCT.

Level four preparedness at the V&A Waterfront

1 May 2020 1:52 PM

Guest: David Green | CEO at V&A Waterfront

Quarantunes with Matt Carstens

30 April 2020 4:25 PM

Matt Carstens is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Woodstock.

Greener Living: Yoshi's travels - she is still going strong

30 April 2020 4:24 PM
Courage on fundraising concert

30 April 2020 4:16 PM

Guest: Adrian Hewlett

Stroop bags a SAFTA win

30 April 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Bonné de Bod | Presenter at Stroop (film)

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases edge towards 6000, 13 more deaths

Local

Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday

Local

Fita calls govt’s u-turn on cigarette ban ‘unreasonable’

2 May 2020 12:37 PM

Restaurants left out of delivery plan looking for innovative ways to stay afloat

2 May 2020 12:09 PM

WC education readying for June reopening of schools

2 May 2020 11:10 AM

