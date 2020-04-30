Quarantunes with Matt Carstens

Matt Carstens is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Woodstock.
Ingredients:
• 5 apples (any kind)
• 50g sugar
• 70g butter
• 1 weetbix
• 70g flour
Method:
• Peel the apples and slice into bite-sized pieces. Layer in a baking dish.
• Mix flour, sugar and crumbled weetbix together.
• Add butter and work it in by hand
• Sprinkle the mixture over the apple, covering the whole dish.
• Bake at 200C for 30 minutes, until golden brown
Notes:
• Can add cinnamon or berries with the apples.
• Can add flaked almonds on top before baking, for extra crunch.
• Can serve with custard or cream or ice cream
• Check out Molly’s video tutorial here: https://youtu.be/pwrzED-mfRg
