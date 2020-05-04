Charly's Bakery launches Crowdfunding campaign

Charly’s Bakery, that famous pink bastion of all things iced, chocolatey and wicked in the most wonderful way… They’ve been closed since the lockdown began, but even before then, the drop in tourism arrivals was having a serious impact on the business.
Today we are joined by local musician, Ann Jangle. Ann has spent 2 years performing in 17 countries across Europe. She was constantly touring, busking in streets and subways, performing in festivals and theaters, house shows and clubs. Ann joins Pippa on the line now to tell us how she's been dealing with lockdown.
Marshall Nelson identified the increased lack of opportunities for young people from marginalised communities to participate in the audio/visual and digital media industry. Marshall runs an NGO called Youth Media Movement in Mitchell's Plain for the past 12 years. Even since founding YMM in 2007, together with partners, the NGO embarked on a series of programmes to start the process of stimulating a skills development programme in the digital media industry for youth from Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas.
While many restaurants are hanging on for dear life and wondering if they will make it through lockdown to cook another day, some chefs are finding a way to contribute to hunger relief while their usual business model is disrupted. One of those is Chef Jason Whitehead, a renowned restaurateur, TV chef and hospitality consultant. He’s opted to
launch an e-cookbook filled with recipes for lockdown cooking, with the proceeds going to support the NGO Streetscapes.
Jason joins Pippa on the line
Last week we told you how the country’s biggest restaurant review platform, Eat Out, had stepped up to help with hunger relief efforts by establishing the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund. Its aim is to support restaurants which have repurposed their kitchens to assist in feeding the hungry during these difficult times. The money is intended to keep
the restaurants afloat and generating meals for those who have been left in the most dire circumstances. It was set up with half a million rand’s worth of seed funding from Eat Out’s owners New Media, and since then the donations have kept rolling in.
On the line to give us an update is Katy Rose, Eat Out’s Social Media and Digital Content Specialist.
The South African Social Security Agency will in May pay out R200 billion in social grant payments to more than 11 million recipients, which will see close to 19 million South Africans benefit. The government’s social grant budget will now include increases announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the measures to alleviate the socioeconomic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest: Shivani Wahab | Senior Spokesperson at SASSA
Charlotte Kilbane | Cape Town Editor at EWN
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Claudia Gray | Paediatric Allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children'S Hospital &
UCT Lung Institute
Melinda speaks to Bianca about the book, Lockdown Extended: The Corona Chronicles
Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.