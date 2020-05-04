Mitchell's Plain family makes 200 masks a day to hand out in the community

Last week we told you how the country’s biggest restaurant review platform, Eat Out, had stepped up to help with hunger relief efforts by establishing the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund. Its aim is to support restaurants which have repurposed their kitchens to assist in feeding the hungry during these difficult times. The money is intended to keep

the restaurants afloat and generating meals for those who have been left in the most dire circumstances. It was set up with half a million rand’s worth of seed funding from Eat Out’s owners New Media, and since then the donations have kept rolling in.

On the line to give us an update is Katy Rose, Eat Out’s Social Media and Digital Content Specialist.

