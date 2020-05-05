Acuity Art Auction supports artists in lockdown

Today Pippa wants to give you the heads up about an online art auction which is offering a
number of emerging artists the chance to sell their work in lockdown.
Acuity Art Advisory launched its inaugural online auction on Thursday last week.
To tell us more, Pippa is joined on the line by their Managing Director, Wendy Tyson
Meizana is a Johannesburg-based music duo comprised of two female vocalists with a
refreshing, South African Pop sound. Their name is a combination of the Afrikaans word
“meisie” and the Zulu word “intombazana” ultimately creating, Meizana. The meisie and
ntombazana involved are Bianca Wood and Phathiswa Magangane.
Sam & Seb is a Cape Town children's clothing brand that's been impacted by the
lockdown, and given the currently climate, have started making face masks.
For for every 10 masks sold they donate 2 to the TB/HIV Care NGO.
The owner of Sam and Seb, Amanda Williamson reached out to CapeTalk to share their
story about mask production.
The masks are made of 100% cotton or poly/ cotton with a ‘spunbond’ inner – a fabric
which assists in filtering organisms. They are fully washable and therefore reusable.
They currently ave capacity to produce 5,000 masks per week, but they have many
more women that would like to join the group, and are hoping to increase production
to 15.000 or more masks a week.
Gregory Fedele, Co-organisor of the 'Behind the Mask' initiative joins us on the line
On the line was Leora Hessen, founder of Artjamming which under normal circumstances
offers art lessons, parties and supplies. You may recall we spoke to them near the start
of lockdown about their daily creativity emails which have been a hit with many
parents.
Yesterday we received a Whatsapp Voicenote from a listener, who needs to travel to
Johannesburg to be with a relative who has stage 4 terminal cancer.
But there will obviously be exceptional circumstances where people will need to apply
for an exemption from the regulations.
Joining us now is Mike Evans, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm to explain what the
process is that one needs to follow in order to get an exemption from lockdown
regulations.
Today we are joined by local musician, Ann Jangle. Ann has spent 2 years performing in 17 countries across Europe. She was constantly touring, busking in streets and subways, performing in festivals and theaters, house shows and clubs. Ann joins Pippa on the line now to tell us how she’s been dealing with lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marshall Nelson identified the increased lack of opportunities for young people from marginalised communities to participate in the audio/visual and digital media industry. Marshall runs an NGO called Youth Media Movement in Mitchell's Plain for the past 12 years. Even since founding YMM in 2007, together with partners, the NGO embarked on a series of programmes to start the process of stimulating a skills development programme in the digital media industry for youth from Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Charly’s Bakery, that famous pink bastion of all things iced, chocolatey and wicked in the most wonderful way… They’ve been closed since the lockdown began, but even before then, the drop in tourism arrivals was having a serious impact on the business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
While many restaurants are hanging on for dear life and wondering if they will make it through lockdown to cook another day, some chefs are finding a way to contribute to hunger relief while their usual business model is disrupted. One of those is Chef Jason Whitehead, a renowned restaurateur, TV chef and hospitality consultant. He’s opted to
launch an e-cookbook filled with recipes for lockdown cooking, with the proceeds going to support the NGO Streetscapes.
Jason joins Pippa on the line