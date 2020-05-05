Clothing machinists find work in mask production

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:46
J'Something, Msaki & K.O collaborate on new song of hope for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntokozo Mdluli (stage name K.O) - South African hip hop artist, rapper, songwriter
Today at 20:10
Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Locked down extended Ismail Lagerdien
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 21:31
The print media might not survive Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Why we need paintbrushes and pastries now more than ever
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
How do I visit my dying sister under lockdown regulations? Is there a way to apply for an exemption from certain lockdown restrictions in exceptional circumstances asks Pippa Hudson. 5 May 2020 3:35 PM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn't credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty from the magazine industry. 5 May 2020 1:28 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 4 May 2020 8:58 AM
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survi... 5 May 2020 3:21 PM
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams' Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented. 5 May 2020 11:21 AM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what's allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Clothing machinists find work in mask production

Clothing machinists find work in mask production

The masks are made of 100% cotton or poly/ cotton with a ‘spunbond’ inner – a fabric
which assists in filtering organisms. They are fully washable and therefore reusable.

They currently ave capacity to produce 5,000 masks per week, but they have many
more women that would like to join the group, and are hoping to increase production
to 15.000 or more masks a week.
Gregory Fedele, Co-organisor of the 'Behind the Mask' initiative joins us on the line



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes - Meizana

5 May 2020 3:05 PM

Meizana is a Johannesburg-based music duo comprised of two female vocalists with a
refreshing, South African Pop sound. Their name is a combination of the Afrikaans word
“meisie” and the Zulu word “intombazana” ultimately creating, Meizana. The meisie and
ntombazana involved are Bianca Wood and Phathiswa Magangane.

Cape Town kids clothing company turns to mask production

5 May 2020 2:57 PM

Sam & Seb is a Cape Town children's clothing brand that's been impacted by the
lockdown, and given the currently climate, have started making face masks.
For for every 10 masks sold they donate 2 to the TB/HIV Care NGO.

The owner of Sam and Seb, Amanda Williamson reached out to CapeTalk to share their
story about mask production.

Artjamming seeks sponsors for ECD educational packs

5 May 2020 2:24 PM

On the line was Leora Hessen, founder of Artjamming which under normal circumstances
offers art lessons, parties and supplies. You may recall we spoke to them near the start
of lockdown about their daily creativity emails which have been a hit with many
parents.

Acuity Art Auction supports artists in lockdown

5 May 2020 2:18 PM

Today Pippa wants to give you the heads up about an online art auction which is offering a
number of emerging artists the chance to sell their work in lockdown.
Acuity Art Advisory launched its inaugural online auction on Thursday last week.
To tell us more, Pippa is joined on the line by their Managing Director, Wendy Tyson

How to apply for permission to break a lockdown regulation

5 May 2020 1:53 PM

Yesterday we received a Whatsapp Voicenote from a listener, who needs to travel to
Johannesburg to be with a relative who has stage 4 terminal cancer.
But there will obviously be exceptional circumstances where people will need to apply
for an exemption from the regulations.

Joining us now is Mike Evans, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm to explain what the
process is that one needs to follow in order to get an exemption from lockdown
regulations.

Quarantunes - Ann Jangle

4 May 2020 3:14 PM

Today we are joined by local musician, Ann Jangle. Ann has spent 2 years performing in 17 countries across Europe. She was constantly touring, busking in streets and subways, performing in festivals and theaters, house shows and clubs. Ann joins Pippa on the line now to tell us how she’s been dealing with lockdown. 

Mitchell's Plain family makes 200 masks a day to hand out in the community

4 May 2020 3:05 PM

Marshall Nelson identified the increased lack of opportunities for young people from marginalised communities to participate in the audio/visual and digital media industry. Marshall runs an NGO called Youth Media Movement in Mitchell's Plain for the past 12 years. Even since founding YMM in 2007, together with partners, the NGO embarked on a series of programmes to start the process of stimulating a skills development programme in the digital media industry for youth from Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas.

Charly's Bakery launches Crowdfunding campaign

4 May 2020 2:16 PM

Charly’s Bakery, that famous pink bastion of all things iced, chocolatey and wicked in the most wonderful way… They’ve been closed since the lockdown began, but even before then, the drop in tourism arrivals was having a serious impact on the business.

Chef Jason Whitehead launches fundraising cookbook

4 May 2020 2:01 PM

While many restaurants are hanging on for dear life and wondering if they will make it through lockdown to cook another day, some chefs are finding a way to contribute to hunger relief while their usual business model is disrupted. One of those is Chef Jason Whitehead, a renowned restaurateur, TV chef and hospitality consultant. He’s opted to
launch an e-cookbook filled with recipes for lockdown cooking, with the proceeds going to support the NGO Streetscapes.


Jason joins Pippa on the line

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Local

De Lille probes 2 officials for 'mishandling' arrival of repatriated SA citizens
5 May 2020 4:55 PM

5 May 2020 4:55 PM

Zulu apologises for Sassa glitches that left some grant recipients empty-handed
5 May 2020 4:40 PM

5 May 2020 4:40 PM

Sars' Kieswetter warns that jobs lost due to COVID-19 won't be regained
5 May 2020 4:32 PM

5 May 2020 4:32 PM

