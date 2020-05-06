Car Talk: Car sales plummet a whopping 98,4% in April

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:40
PPA supports government outdoor exercise regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rens Rezelman - PPA Chairman
Today at 16:55
Freshly Ground's Zolani to Raise Funds for #Gig2Earn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground
Today at 17:05
Mdzananda Animal Clinic robbed at gun point
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and Communications Manager of Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Today at 17:20
Gwede Mantashe publishes draft amendments to electricity regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 21:15
How to root our quackery
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nox Makunga - plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University
George Claassen - Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch
Today at 21:31
Global drug survey
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19 Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed. 6 May 2020 12:52 PM
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn't've have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn't credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent' Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 6 May 2020 4:07 PM
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place 6 May 2020 11:42 AM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent' Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 6 May 2020 4:07 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Car Talk: Car sales plummet a whopping 98,4% in April

Car Talk: Car sales plummet a whopping 98,4% in April

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.



Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

6 May 2020 4:24 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.

Consumer Talk: Clothing returns during lockdown

6 May 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Learn French during lockdown

6 May 2020 2:29 PM

Guest: Antoine Alliance Francaise | Co-ordinator of a new online French course launched by The Alliance Francaise.

Minute of Mindfulness with Dr. David Rosenstein

6 May 2020 2:22 PM

Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.

Will the wedding industry survive?

6 May 2020 2:17 PM

Guest: Tracy Branford | Wedding planner and events co-coordinator at Trunk Events.

Quarantunes - Meizana

5 May 2020 3:05 PM

Meizana is a Johannesburg-based music duo comprised of two female vocalists with a
refreshing, South African Pop sound. Their name is a combination of the Afrikaans word
“meisie” and the Zulu word “intombazana” ultimately creating, Meizana. The meisie and
ntombazana involved are Bianca Wood and Phathiswa Magangane.

Cape Town kids clothing company turns to mask production

5 May 2020 2:57 PM

Sam & Seb is a Cape Town children's clothing brand that's been impacted by the
lockdown, and given the currently climate, have started making face masks.
For for every 10 masks sold they donate 2 to the TB/HIV Care NGO.

The owner of Sam and Seb, Amanda Williamson reached out to CapeTalk to share their
story about mask production.

Clothing machinists find work in mask production

5 May 2020 2:43 PM

The masks are made of 100% cotton or poly/ cotton with a ‘spunbond’ inner – a fabric
which assists in filtering organisms. They are fully washable and therefore reusable.

They currently ave capacity to produce 5,000 masks per week, but they have many
more women that would like to join the group, and are hoping to increase production
to 15.000 or more masks a week.
Gregory Fedele, Co-organisor of the 'Behind the Mask' initiative joins us on the line

Artjamming seeks sponsors for ECD educational packs

5 May 2020 2:24 PM

On the line was Leora Hessen, founder of Artjamming which under normal circumstances
offers art lessons, parties and supplies. You may recall we spoke to them near the start
of lockdown about their daily creativity emails which have been a hit with many
parents.

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

Presidency employee at Union Buildings tests positive for COVID-19

6 May 2020 4:06 PM

KZN ANC vows to discipline members taking pics while distributing food

6 May 2020 3:59 PM

UK could start easing virus lockdown next week: PM

6 May 2020 3:56 PM

