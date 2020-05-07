Effort to save Clanwilliam cedar trees continue despite lockdown challenges

Guest: Rory du Plessis | General manager of the Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat
Guest: Katja Laingui | Education Operations Manager at the Environmental Education Centre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Said | An independent restaurant consultant with around 3 decades in
the business.
Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Antoine Alliance Francaise | Co-ordinator of a new online French course launched by The Alliance Francaise.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. David Rosenstein is a Clinical Psychologist and Behaviour Therapist and works at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracy Branford | Wedding planner and events co-coordinator at Trunk Events.LISTEN TO PODCAST