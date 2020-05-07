DIY with Angelo

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918"  JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
[LISTEN] Scientists 'concerned' about spread of new Covid-19 mutation Professor Sehaam Khan at the University of Johannesburg joined John Maytham to explain what the latest findings mean. 7 May 2020 5:06 PM
Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia. 7 May 2020 2:41 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy. 7 May 2020 5:27 PM
Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences 7 May 2020 3:24 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
DIY with Angelo

DIY with Angelo

Guest: Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing member of Institute of Paint Management & Training



Quarantunes with Celine

7 May 2020 4:04 PM

Celine is a 23-year-old South African singer, songwriter, musician and actress who
discovered her passion for music at the tender age of 11.

Lockdown Cookbook: John’s Microwave Lemon Sorbet

7 May 2020 3:56 PM

Ingredients:
• 200ml white sugar
• 350ml water
• 1 small lemon
Method:
• Mix water and sugar in microwave container and put in microwave for 4 minutes.
• Take out of microwave and squeeze one lemon into the mixture
• Put back into microwave for another 2 minutes
• Take it out of microwave and let it cool
• Put it in a closed container and freeze in freezer for 24 hours before eating
Notes:
• The sugar needs to dissolve in the water but the water doesn't have to be bubbling
boiling.

Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium

7 May 2020 2:46 PM

Guest: Katja Laingui | Education Operations Manager at the Environmental Education Centre.

Effort to save Clanwilliam cedar trees continue despite lockdown challenges

7 May 2020 2:29 PM

Guest: Rory du Plessis | General manager of the  Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat

Minute of Mindfulness with Daria Rasmussen

7 May 2020 2:14 PM

Daria Rasmussen is the owner of Bliss and Stars retreat in Cedarberg. She is a mindful mediation instructor.

Check before using big delivery platforms - advises restaurant consultant

7 May 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Mike Said | An independent restaurant consultant with around 3 decades in
the business.

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

6 May 2020 4:24 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.

Consumer Talk: Clothing returns during lockdown

6 May 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: Car sales plummet a whopping 98,4% in April

6 May 2020 2:51 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

WHO Africa advises Madagascar to have clinical trails for COVID-19 'tonic'

7 May 2020 5:17 PM

NW health facility shuts down after nurse tests positive for COVID-19

7 May 2020 5:09 PM

Anxious, stressed South Africans really battling under lockdown, says Sadag

7 May 2020 3:51 PM

