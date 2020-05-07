Quarantunes with Celine

Ingredients:

• 200ml white sugar

• 350ml water

• 1 small lemon

Method:

• Mix water and sugar in microwave container and put in microwave for 4 minutes.

• Take out of microwave and squeeze one lemon into the mixture

• Put back into microwave for another 2 minutes

• Take it out of microwave and let it cool

• Put it in a closed container and freeze in freezer for 24 hours before eating

Notes:

• The sugar needs to dissolve in the water but the water doesn't have to be bubbling

boiling.

arrow_forward