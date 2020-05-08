Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Looking at the latest Covid-19 numbers - infections and deaths.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:40
Virus brings 'wildlife catastrophe' to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:05
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Bikes make for a good ride to the new normal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin McCallum
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:59 PM
View all Local
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
View all Politics
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies and TV

8 May 2020 3:21 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Giving birth in lockdown - can anyone be there to hold your hand?

8 May 2020 2:38 PM

Guest: Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

8 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Batya Green-Bricker | Marketing Director at Exclusive Books

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are nurseries allowed to trade under level 4?

8 May 2020 2:10 PM

Guest: Peter Runkel | President of the South African Nurseries Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Natalia Baker

8 May 2020 2:04 PM

Natalia Baker is a leader of consciousness in South Africa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Window opens for moving house

8 May 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Rental property attorney from Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Celine

7 May 2020 4:04 PM

Celine is a 23-year-old South African singer, songwriter, musician and actress who
discovered her passion for music at the tender age of 11.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: John’s Microwave Lemon Sorbet

7 May 2020 3:56 PM

Ingredients:
• 200ml white sugar
• 350ml water
• 1 small lemon
Method:
• Mix water and sugar in microwave container and put in microwave for 4 minutes.
• Take out of microwave and squeeze one lemon into the mixture
• Put back into microwave for another 2 minutes
• Take it out of microwave and let it cool
• Put it in a closed container and freeze in freezer for 24 hours before eating
Notes:
• The sugar needs to dissolve in the water but the water doesn't have to be bubbling
boiling.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DIY with Angelo

7 May 2020 3:52 PM

Guest: Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing member of Institute of Paint Management & Training

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants

Business Opinion Local

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Assault most common complaint against SAPS, Ipid tells Parly

8 May 2020 3:12 PM

Lesotho's Thabane narrowly survives bid to unseat him

8 May 2020 3:06 PM

4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19

8 May 2020 2:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA