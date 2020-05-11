30000 ECD centres in poorer communities need state help to survive lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Whether it's level 4 or level 2, the Covid-19 trajectory will be very similar' Vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi says the lockdown levels are immaterial if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 11 May 2020 6:46 PM
Citizens are losing patience with govt because of mixed messages, says analyst The South African public appears to be losing patience with the government over its dithering response to the coronavirus. 11 May 2020 5:24 PM
Covid-19: Health Dept considering 'differentiated approach' across districts The Department of Health's Dr. Yogan Pillay says a differentiated approach is needed in municipalities or districts with Covid-19... 11 May 2020 4:20 PM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Quarantunes with Goldfish.

11 May 2020 3:05 PM

Pippa zooms into a conversation with Dominic Peters and Dave Poole of Goldfish.

How to deal with COVID-19 fatigue?

11 May 2020 2:47 PM

Guest: Judy Klipin | A Joburg-based life coach and the author of 'Recover from Burnout', published by Bookstorm.

Butlers Pizza NOT returning its delivery service to full capacity just yet

11 May 2020 2:31 PM

Guest: Robert Wilkinson | Founder at Butler's Pizza

Food Part 1: Eat Out - fine dining by delivery and update on restaurant relief

11 May 2020 2:19 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of content for Eat Out

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

11 May 2020 1:50 PM

Dr. Alice Ashwell is the Founder of the Dementia Connections SA.

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies and TV

8 May 2020 3:21 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

8 May 2020 3:03 PM

Guest: Western Cape MEC Nomafrench Mbombo

Giving birth in lockdown - can anyone be there to hold your hand?

8 May 2020 2:38 PM

Guest: Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

Quarantine Book Club

8 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Batya Green-Bricker | Marketing Director at Exclusive Books

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

