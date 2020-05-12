Divorced parents have once-off chance to move children between districts or provinces

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Divorced parents have once-off chance to move children between districts or provinces

Divorced parents have once-off chance to move children between districts or provinces

Guest: Megan Adderley | Partner at Webber Wentzel



Lockdown cookbook: Pam’s Corn Chowder

12 May 2020 4:20 PM

Pam’s Corn Chowder
Ingredients:
• 2 Rashers Bacon - no rind and chopped
• 2 Onions, chopped
• 1 Small Green Pepper, chopped (optional)
• 440g Tin Creamed Sweetcorn
• 188ml Milk
• 2ml Freshly Ground Pepper
Method:
• Fry bacon until fat draws from it and then add onions and green pepper and cook until
onion is transparent.
• Add sweet corn, milk and pepper
• Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 min or until heated through
Notes:
• Serves 3-4
• Serve with croutons and freshly chopped parsley if desired.

SA Mast gives update after armed robbery

12 May 2020 4:16 PM

Guest: Tamsin Nel | Founder and director at SA Mast

Repatriated South Africans speak about the relief of finally being home

12 May 2020 4:11 PM

Pippa spoke to:
Richard Steyl
Mariheca Otto
Brook Warren





 

Innovative partnership with the packaging industry offers hope to asthmatics

12 May 2020 2:10 PM

Guest: Mike Levin | Head of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa

Minute of Mindfulness with Kerry Magnus

12 May 2020 1:53 PM

Kerry is a holistic psychologist and BodyTalk practitioner who uses a specialised body
and mind approach to overcome stress-related imbalance, trauma, chronic fatigue and
burnout.

Quarantunes with Goldfish.

11 May 2020 3:05 PM

Pippa zooms into a conversation with Dominic Peters and Dave Poole of Goldfish.

How to deal with COVID-19 fatigue?

11 May 2020 2:47 PM

Guest: Judy Klipin | A Joburg-based life coach and the author of 'Recover from Burnout', published by Bookstorm.

Butlers Pizza NOT returning its delivery service to full capacity just yet

11 May 2020 2:31 PM

Guest: Robert Wilkinson | Founder at Butler's Pizza

Food Part 1: Eat Out - fine dining by delivery and update on restaurant relief

11 May 2020 2:19 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of content for Eat Out

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

