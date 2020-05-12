Innovative partnership with the packaging industry offers hope to asthmatics

Guest: Mike Levin | Head of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa
Pam’s Corn Chowder
Ingredients:
• 2 Rashers Bacon - no rind and chopped
• 2 Onions, chopped
• 1 Small Green Pepper, chopped (optional)
• 440g Tin Creamed Sweetcorn
• 188ml Milk
• 2ml Freshly Ground Pepper
Method:
• Fry bacon until fat draws from it and then add onions and green pepper and cook until
onion is transparent.
• Add sweet corn, milk and pepper
• Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 min or until heated through
Notes:
• Serves 3-4
• Serve with croutons and freshly chopped parsley if desired.
