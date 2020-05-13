Car Talk: Latest Cabin air purification technology and a Renault Triber review

Pam’s Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

• 2 Rashers Bacon - no rind and chopped

• 2 Onions, chopped

• 1 Small Green Pepper, chopped (optional)

• 440g Tin Creamed Sweetcorn

• 188ml Milk

• 2ml Freshly Ground Pepper

Method:

• Fry bacon until fat draws from it and then add onions and green pepper and cook until

onion is transparent.

• Add sweet corn, milk and pepper

• Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 min or until heated through

Notes:

• Serves 3-4

• Serve with croutons and freshly chopped parsley if desired.

arrow_forward