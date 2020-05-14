Greener Living: The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
View all Politics
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Greener Living: The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree

Greener Living: The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree

Guest: Vivian Bickford-Smith | A professor in the Department of Historical Studies at the University of Cape Town.



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Pat McCay

14 May 2020 3:48 PM

Pat McCay is a Cape Town singer-songwriter

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: Anneke’s Meatballs

14 May 2020 3:44 PM

Ingredients:
• 500 Gram Topside mince
• 250 ml Cream
• 1 Packet Brown onion soup

Method:
• Mix all the ingredients together.
• Shape into balls.
• Bake for 20 - 30 minutes at 180C.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can one adopt animals during lockdown?

14 May 2020 2:54 PM

Guest: Meg Wilson | The spokesperson for the NSPCA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown

14 May 2020 2:49 PM

Guest: Bronwen Dyke | Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Thobi Zulu

14 May 2020 1:59 PM

Thobi Zulu is a mindfulness practitioner.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?

14 May 2020 1:52 PM

Guest: Gerhard Papenfus | Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of
South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: A look at the new regulations around car sales

13 May 2020 3:21 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

Pippa and Wendy also speaks to George Minnie  and Lupi Ciagli.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Latest Cabin air purification technology and a Renault Triber review

13 May 2020 2:22 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

13 May 2020 1:50 PM

Ruth is a registered mediator and specializes in Interpersonal Communication.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

Business Opinion Local

Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

14 May 2020 7:28 PM

Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown

14 May 2020 7:21 PM

Black Business Council backs govt’s plans to move lockdown to level 3

14 May 2020 6:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA