Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for its busiest period of the year

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care. 15 May 2020 7:20 PM
Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital Groote Schuur Hospital has made a public appeal for cloth mask donations for vulnerable patients arriving at the hospital without... 15 May 2020 6:42 PM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 15 May 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA. 15 May 2020 2:17 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for its busiest period of the year

Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for its busiest period of the year

Guest: Dr. Anita Parbhoo | Medical Manager at Red Cross Children's Hospital



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies on your couch and the latest TV shows

15 May 2020 3:50 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Guide Dogs host fundraising stepathon

15 May 2020 3:11 PM

Guest: Tania Robertze | Volunteer puppy raiser at SA Guide Dogs

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Barnard

15 May 2020 2:31 PM

Anneke Barnard is a counselling psychologist with a special interest in mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and leadership.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

15 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Verushka Louw | Children's book sales rep at Jonathan Ball Publishers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Upskilling teachers and parents to maximise virtual learning

15 May 2020 1:49 PM

Guest: Bernadette Aineamani | Manager for Learning and Development at Pearson SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Pat McCay

14 May 2020 3:48 PM

Pat McCay is a Cape Town singer-songwriter

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: Anneke’s Meatballs

14 May 2020 3:44 PM

Ingredients:
• 500 Gram Topside mince
• 250 ml Cream
• 1 Packet Brown onion soup

Method:
• Mix all the ingredients together.
• Shape into balls.
• Bake for 20 - 30 minutes at 180C.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can one adopt animals during lockdown?

14 May 2020 2:54 PM

Guest: Meg Wilson | The spokesperson for the NSPCA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown

14 May 2020 2:49 PM

Guest: Bronwen Dyke | Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Entertainment Lifestyle

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

Business

Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

Local

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe's drought-hit Bulawayo limits tap water to just a day a week

15 May 2020 7:13 PM

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

15 May 2020 6:47 PM

DA: We're heading to ConCourt to stop govt becoming an authoritarian state

15 May 2020 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA