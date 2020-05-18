Touching base with Eat Out

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Why government appear to be ignoring the views of the MAC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:33
The reduction or exemption of school fees.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Larkan - TABANSI, an organisation that offers support to parents and scholars said, "A school may not, for an
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Assaf announcement on science, evidence and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - President of ASSAf
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Varney - coronafog.co.za - powered by Meridian Hygiene
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Today at 20:10
News focus: Koos coetzee. The rising cost of milk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Koos Coetzee
Today at 20:25
New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
First blind man obtains wine diploma
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Lombard - graduate at Cape Wine Academy
Govt has dropped the cut-off date for moving house. Here are the new rules Property attorney Marlon Shevelew explains the updated regulations for moving under lockdown. 18 May 2020 4:01 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 165 The Western Cape has recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 165. 18 May 2020 3:01 PM
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
View all Local
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Politics
Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive Knead Bakery & Café is distributing bread to communities in need through various organisations that run feeding schemes across Cap... 18 May 2020 2:05 PM
Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their product... 18 May 2020 11:19 AM
Plus Minus Tutors says motivating students during lockdown is crucial Owner Nadine Moore says lockdown has meant real-time online tutoring and a great deal of encouragement for pupils to keep going. 18 May 2020 10:16 AM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Touching base with Eat Out

Touching base with Eat Out

Guest: Katy Rose | Eat Out’s Social Media and Digital Content Specialist.



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Frances Clare

18 May 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Frances Litten | The band’s frontwoman

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Anita’s Peppermint Crisp Tart

18 May 2020 2:59 PM

Ingredients:
• 1 packet tennis biscuits
• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding
• 1 can caramel treat
• 2 cups fresh cream
• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated
Method:
Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.
Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.
Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.
Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.
Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.
Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.
Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably
more.

Legal Talk: Explaining the new moving house regulations in detail

18 May 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | The director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.

One Bag Full on what they do to help those in need

18 May 2020 2:30 PM

Pippa speaks to founder Kelly-Ann Hodge.

Minute of Mindfulness with Denise Washkansky

18 May 2020 2:17 PM

Denise Washkansky is a clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher, and the owner of BeingMindful.co.za.

Hands off our soup kitchens!

18 May 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Caroline Peters | Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies on your couch and the latest TV shows

15 May 2020 3:50 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus

SA Guide Dogs host fundraising stepathon

15 May 2020 3:11 PM

Guest: Tania Robertze | Volunteer puppy raiser at SA Guide Dogs

Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for its busiest period of the year

15 May 2020 3:00 PM

Guest: Dr. Anita Parbhoo | Medical Manager at Red Cross Children's Hospital

Trending

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

EWN Highlights

Acsa seeks govt guarantees for R11bn in new debt

18 May 2020 3:49 PM

The poor will suffer most from coronavirus pandemic, says Ramaphosa

18 May 2020 3:23 PM

Lamola seeking to review, repeal and replace apartheid-era laws

18 May 2020 3:03 PM

