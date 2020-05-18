One Bag Full on what they do to help those in need

Ingredients:

• 1 packet tennis biscuits

• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding

• 1 can caramel treat

• 2 cups fresh cream

• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated

Method:

Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.

Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.

Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.

Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.

Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.

Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.

Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.

Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably

more.

arrow_forward