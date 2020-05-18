One Bag Full on what they do to help those in need

Pippa speaks to founder Kelly-Ann Hodge.
Guest: Frances Litten | The band’s frontwomanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ingredients:
• 1 packet tennis biscuits
• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding
• 1 can caramel treat
• 2 cups fresh cream
• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated
Method:
Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.
Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.
Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.
Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.
Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.
Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.
Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably
more.
Guest: Marlon Shevelew | The director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katy Rose | Eat Out’s Social Media and Digital Content Specialist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Denise Washkansky is a clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher, and the owner of BeingMindful.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Caroline Peters | Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus
Guest: Tania Robertze | Volunteer puppy raiser at SA Guide DogsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Anita Parbhoo | Medical Manager at Red Cross Children's HospitalLISTEN TO PODCAST