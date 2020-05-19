Science and Technology: Insupply App

Pippa speaks to the app co-founder Tamir Shklaz.
Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Guest: Abigail Rands | Brand Ambassador at Krone
Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.
Guest: Africa Melane | Chair of the Judging Panel of the Fleur de Cap Theatre Awards
Guest: Frances Litten | The band's frontwoman
Ingredients:
• 1 packet tennis biscuits
• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding
• 1 can caramel treat
• 2 cups fresh cream
• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated
Method:
Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.
Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.
Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.
Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.
Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.
Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.
Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably
more.
Guest: Marlon Shevelew | The director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.
Pippa speaks to founder Kelly-Ann Hodge.
Guest: Katy Rose | Eat Out's Social Media and Digital Content Specialist.