Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Science and Technology: Insupply App

Science and Technology: Insupply App

Pippa speaks to the app co-founder Tamir Shklaz.



Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting

19 May 2020 2:49 PM

Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za

Robertson Small Hotel running a raffle to help employees and a children's foundation

19 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Abigail Rands | Brand Ambassador at Krone

Minute of Mindfulness with Jane Tough

19 May 2020 1:58 PM

Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.

Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards handed out in virtual ceremony

19 May 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Africa Melane | Chair of the Judging Panel of the Fleur de Cap Theatre Awards

Quarantunes with Frances Clare

18 May 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Frances Litten | The band’s frontwoman

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Anita’s Peppermint Crisp Tart

18 May 2020 2:59 PM

Ingredients:
• 1 packet tennis biscuits
• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding
• 1 can caramel treat
• 2 cups fresh cream
• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated
Method:
Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.
Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.
Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.
Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.
Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.
Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.
Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably
more.

Legal Talk: Explaining the new moving house regulations in detail

18 May 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | The director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.

One Bag Full on what they do to help those in need

18 May 2020 2:30 PM

Pippa speaks to founder Kelly-Ann Hodge.

Touching base with Eat Out

18 May 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Katy Rose | Eat Out’s Social Media and Digital Content Specialist.

