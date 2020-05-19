Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:20
Steven Friedman: Analysing the Covid-19 numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Greyton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Rouillard
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Politicking, pandemics and prestige: What's really behind the squabbles at SA's high-level Covid-19 committee?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Reeds and car sales during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Denicker - GM of Reeds
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness: Afrika Tikkun.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Alef Meulenberg - Afrika Tikkun
Today at 17:05
Vitamin D and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard - infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Robertson Small Hotel running a raffle to help employees and a children's foundation

Robertson Small Hotel running a raffle to help employees and a children's foundation

Guest: Abigail Rands | Brand Ambassador at Krone



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting

19 May 2020 2:49 PM

Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za

Science and Technology: Insupply App

19 May 2020 2:06 PM

Pippa speaks to the app co-founder Tamir Shklaz.

Minute of Mindfulness with Jane Tough

19 May 2020 1:58 PM

Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.

Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards handed out in virtual ceremony

19 May 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Africa Melane | Chair of the Judging Panel of the Fleur de Cap Theatre Awards

Quarantunes with Frances Clare

18 May 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Frances Litten | The band’s frontwoman

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Anita’s Peppermint Crisp Tart

18 May 2020 2:59 PM

Ingredients:
• 1 packet tennis biscuits
• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding
• 1 can caramel treat
• 2 cups fresh cream
• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated
Method:
Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.
Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.
Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.
Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.
Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.
Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.
Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably
more.

Legal Talk: Explaining the new moving house regulations in detail

18 May 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | The director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.

One Bag Full on what they do to help those in need

18 May 2020 2:30 PM

Pippa speaks to founder Kelly-Ann Hodge.

Touching base with Eat Out

18 May 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Katy Rose | Eat Out’s Social Media and Digital Content Specialist.

