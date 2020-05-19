Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting

Ingredients:

• 100 g butter

• 1 1/3 cups sliced button mushrooms

• 1 demi glace sachet from Woolies dissolved in 150 ml hot water

• 1 Tblsp Old Brown sherry

Method:

• Heat the butter until it foams.

• Add the mushrooms and allow to brown without stirring, rather shake the pan.

• Toss the pan and from there on one can stir the mushrooms, sauté for 5 – 6 minutes on

a medium heat.

• Reduce the heat, add the demi-glace mixture and the Old Brown and simmer without

boiling for 6 minutes.

Notes:

• Can be thickened with a little Maizena (cornflour) and water paste if necessary.

• Makes enough for 2 steaks

• Can be frozen for future use – De Waal makes it in large batches, and freezes in Ziploc

bags

