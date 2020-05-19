Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness: Afrika Tikkun.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Alef Meulenberg - Afrika Tikkun
Today at 17:05
Vitamin D and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jantjie Taljaard - infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:25
Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Van Niekerk
Today at 20:48
Motoring with Melinda: 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year COTY competition
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:15
ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
[LISTEN] My child has Down Syndrome, online learning doesn't cater for her Yashmita Bhana speaks to Lester Kiewit about the challenges of schooling for her special needs child during the Covid-19 crisis. 19 May 2020 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] Raise a glass to Cape Town's first blind wine master! Wine master Jacques Lombard completed his Diploma earning the highest score in his class as CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit finds out... 19 May 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
View all Politics
Local businesses get behind the Western Cape's maskathon donation drive Businesses across the Cape have pledged their support by donating hundreds of cloth masks towards the Maskathon Challenge. You can... 19 May 2020 11:23 AM
Babysitting platform WeSit pivots to include online psychology offering WeSit Technologies owner, Nqobile Msibi says they have had to make changes to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown. 19 May 2020 11:22 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting

Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting

Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: De Waal’s Mushroom Sauce

19 May 2020 3:20 PM

Ingredients:
• 100 g butter
• 1 1/3 cups sliced button mushrooms
• 1 demi glace sachet from Woolies dissolved in 150 ml hot water
• 1 Tblsp Old Brown sherry
Method:
• Heat the butter until it foams.
• Add the mushrooms and allow to brown without stirring, rather shake the pan.
• Toss the pan and from there on one can stir the mushrooms, sauté for 5 – 6 minutes on
a medium heat.
• Reduce the heat, add the demi-glace mixture and the Old Brown and simmer without
boiling for 6 minutes.
Notes:
• Can be thickened with a little Maizena (cornflour) and water paste if necessary.
• Makes enough for 2 steaks
• Can be frozen for future use – De Waal makes it in large batches, and freezes in Ziploc
bags

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Jann Klose

19 May 2020 3:17 PM

Pippa in conversation with New York-based award-winning singer-songwriter, Jann Klose.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kalk Bay Theatre closes down

19 May 2020 3:13 PM

Pippa speaks to the owner of Kalk Bay Theatre, Vanessa Harris.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Robertson Small Hotel running a raffle to help employees and a children's foundation

19 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Abigail Rands | Brand Ambassador at Krone

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Science and Technology: Insupply App

19 May 2020 2:06 PM

Pippa speaks to the app co-founder Tamir Shklaz.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Jane Tough

19 May 2020 1:58 PM

Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards handed out in virtual ceremony

19 May 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Africa Melane | Chair of the Judging Panel of the Fleur de Cap Theatre Awards

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Frances Clare

18 May 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Frances Litten | The band’s frontwoman

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Anita’s Peppermint Crisp Tart

18 May 2020 2:59 PM

Ingredients:
• 1 packet tennis biscuits
• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding
• 1 can caramel treat
• 2 cups fresh cream
• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated
Method:
Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.
Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.
Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.
Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.
Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.
Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.
Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably
more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

