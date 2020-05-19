Kalk Bay Theatre closes down

Pippa speaks to the owner of Kalk Bay Theatre, Vanessa Harris.
Ingredients:
• 100 g butter
• 1 1/3 cups sliced button mushrooms
• 1 demi glace sachet from Woolies dissolved in 150 ml hot water
• 1 Tblsp Old Brown sherry
Method:
• Heat the butter until it foams.
• Add the mushrooms and allow to brown without stirring, rather shake the pan.
• Toss the pan and from there on one can stir the mushrooms, sauté for 5 – 6 minutes on
a medium heat.
• Reduce the heat, add the demi-glace mixture and the Old Brown and simmer without
boiling for 6 minutes.
Notes:
• Can be thickened with a little Maizena (cornflour) and water paste if necessary.
• Makes enough for 2 steaks
• Can be frozen for future use – De Waal makes it in large batches, and freezes in Ziploc
bags
Pippa in conversation with New York-based award-winning singer-songwriter, Jann Klose.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Abigail Rands | Brand Ambassador at KroneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the app co-founder Tamir Shklaz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Africa Melane | Chair of the Judging Panel of the Fleur de Cap Theatre AwardsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Frances Litten | The band’s frontwomanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ingredients:
• 1 packet tennis biscuits
• 1 packet vanilla instant pudding
• 1 can caramel treat
• 2 cups fresh cream
• 400g Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars – grated
Method:
Cover the bottom of your disk with tennis biscuits.
Make the packet of vanilla pudding as per the directions on the packet.
Place the caramel in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth. Fold into the vanilla pudding.
Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form, then fold into the pudding mixture.
Stir in 100g of the grated peppermint crisp chocolate.
Spread a generous amount of the mixture over the tennis biscuits and spread evenly.
Keep layering like this until your dish is full, ending with a layer of pudding mix.
Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate and refrigerate for at least one hour, preferably
more.