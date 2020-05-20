World Bee Day: Understanding the importance of bees to our ecosystem

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Kannemeyer - Beacon Hill High School - Mitchells Plain
Henk Arangies - Eversdal Primary - Durbanville
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Making Sense of 'R' in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Max Price - Former VC at UCT
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Werner Smit
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
One million Covid-19 cases, 40 000 deaths and a dire shortage of ICU beds - SA's shocking projections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Harry Moultrie - senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Nedbank unveils e-commerce app called Avo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde - digital press conference on WC response to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
What a bone arrowhead from South Africa reveals about ancient human cognition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Bradfield - Senior Lecturer Palaeo-Research Institute University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick- start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:48
People contemplating suicide
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Most schools NOT ready to reopen says Sadtu According to the teacher's union, only Gauteng and the Western Cape are ready for schools to reopen at the start of next month. 20 May 2020 3:07 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Inside the WC's Covid-19 testing operation Listen as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks to Aubrey Masango about the Covid-19 testing taking place in the province. 20 May 2020 2:09 PM
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology. 20 May 2020 12:58 PM
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn't hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
World Bee Day: Understanding the importance of bees to our ecosystem

World Bee Day: Understanding the importance of bees to our ecosystem

Guest: Tessa Lass | Ecologist at Candide (a free social gardening app).



Car Talk: Ciro answers general car-related from listeners

20 May 2020 2:13 PM

Ciro de Siena is a motoring journalist with cars.co.za

Minute of Mindfulness with Katja Fleck

20 May 2020 1:56 PM

Katja Fleck is a German psychologist and mindfulness teacher.

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: De Waal's Mushroom Sauce

19 May 2020 3:20 PM

Ingredients:
• 100 g butter
• 1 1/3 cups sliced button mushrooms
• 1 demi glace sachet from Woolies dissolved in 150 ml hot water
• 1 Tblsp Old Brown sherry
Method:
• Heat the butter until it foams.
• Add the mushrooms and allow to brown without stirring, rather shake the pan.
• Toss the pan and from there on one can stir the mushrooms, sauté for 5 – 6 minutes on
a medium heat.
• Reduce the heat, add the demi-glace mixture and the Old Brown and simmer without
boiling for 6 minutes.
Notes:
• Can be thickened with a little Maizena (cornflour) and water paste if necessary.
• Makes enough for 2 steaks
• Can be frozen for future use – De Waal makes it in large batches, and freezes in Ziploc
bags

Quarantunes with Jann Klose

19 May 2020 3:17 PM

Pippa in conversation with New York-based award-winning singer-songwriter, Jann Klose.

Kalk Bay Theatre closes down

19 May 2020 3:13 PM

Pippa speaks to the owner of Kalk Bay Theatre, Vanessa Harris.

Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting

19 May 2020 2:49 PM

Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za

Robertson Small Hotel running a raffle to help employees and a children's foundation

19 May 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Abigail Rands | Brand Ambassador at Krone

Science and Technology: Insupply App

19 May 2020 2:06 PM

Pippa speaks to the app co-founder Tamir Shklaz.

Minute of Mindfulness with Jane Tough

19 May 2020 1:58 PM

Jane Tough is an executive coach and mindfulness teacher who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn't hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

Local

EWN Highlights

Makhura: There'll be no mercy for companies neglecting workers' health, safety

20 May 2020 2:50 PM

EXPLAINER: Do children spread COVID-19?

20 May 2020 2:46 PM

NW doctor cleared of blame following patient's COVID-19 related death

20 May 2020 2:45 PM

