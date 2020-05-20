World Bee Day: Understanding the importance of bees to our ecosystem

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June
Guests
Greg Kannemeyer - Beacon Hill High School - Mitchells Plain
Henk Arangies - Eversdal Primary - Durbanville
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Making Sense of ‘R’ in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic
Guests
Prof. Max Price - Former VC at UCT
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein
Guests
Werner Smit
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
One million Covid-19 cases, 40 000 deaths and a dire shortage of ICU beds - SA's shocking projections
Guests
Harry Moultrie - senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park
Guests
Ed Stoddard
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Nedbank unveils e-commerce app called Avo
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde - digital press conference on WC response to COVID-19
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
What a bone arrowhead from South Africa reveals about ancient human cognition
Guests
Justin Bradfield - Senior Lecturer Palaeo-Research Institute University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick- start the classical music scene
Guests
Brent Reynolds
Today at 20:48
People contemplating suicide
