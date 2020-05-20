Consumer Talk: A look at the glitches with the digital food vouchers

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
General Manager of Computicket Kurt Drennan
Ciro de Siena is a motoring journalist with cars.co.za
Katja Fleck is a German psychologist and mindfulness teacher.
Guest: Tessa Lass | Ecologist at Candide (a free social gardening app).
Ingredients:
• 100 g butter
• 1 1/3 cups sliced button mushrooms
• 1 demi glace sachet from Woolies dissolved in 150 ml hot water
• 1 Tblsp Old Brown sherry
Method:
• Heat the butter until it foams.
• Add the mushrooms and allow to brown without stirring, rather shake the pan.
• Toss the pan and from there on one can stir the mushrooms, sauté for 5 – 6 minutes on
a medium heat.
• Reduce the heat, add the demi-glace mixture and the Old Brown and simmer without
boiling for 6 minutes.
Notes:
• Can be thickened with a little Maizena (cornflour) and water paste if necessary.
• Makes enough for 2 steaks
• Can be frozen for future use – De Waal makes it in large batches, and freezes in Ziploc
bags
Pippa in conversation with New York-based award-winning singer-songwriter, Jann Klose.
Pippa speaks to the owner of Kalk Bay Theatre, Vanessa Harris.
Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Guest: Abigail Rands | Brand Ambassador at Krone
Pippa speaks to the app co-founder Tamir Shklaz.