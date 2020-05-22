Lockdown innovations: Have a T-shirt in your name

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Here’s a list of charities to support during lockdown JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:45
Masks for Medics: funding the need for PPE for Covid19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lauren Lee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:05
Regulations ordered by Judge Hans Fabricius in the Collins Kohsa matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments. 22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lockdown innovations: Have a T-shirt in your name

Lockdown innovations: Have a T-shirt in your name

Guest: Steve Johnson | Kilt maker and sells tartan.



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Health & Wellness: Health implications of schools reopening

22 May 2020 2:53 PM

Guest: Dr. Claudia Gray | Paediatrician and allergy immunology specialist at both Vincent Pallotti and Red Cross Children's Hospitals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

22 May 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Vis Chetty | Sales Manager for Adult titles in Local and Agencies at Penguin Random House

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Kirsten

22 May 2020 2:04 PM

Anneke Kirsten is a psychologist, mindfulness coach, and EQ practitioner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Webinar with Deon Meyer

21 May 2020 3:23 PM

Deon’s works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries and of course, he’s a massive best-seller here at home. His novel Thirteen Hours won the Boeke Prize here in SA and was shortlisted for the Crime writers Association International Dagger which is awarded to the best-translated crime novel of the year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Lisa Firer

21 May 2020 2:36 PM

Lisa Firer | A somatic movement practitioner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feeding foreigners under lockdown

21 May 2020 2:29 PM

Guests
Henry de Grass | General Manager for SASSA Western Cape.
Dr. Robert McDonald | HOD for the Western Cape Dept. of Social Development
Jenni Hutchison |  A landscaper pre-Covid and is now distributing donated food
parcels to a number of areas in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: A look at the glitches with the digital food vouchers

20 May 2020 3:24 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
General Manager of Computicket Kurt Drennan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Ciro answers general car-related from listeners

20 May 2020 2:13 PM

Ciro de Siena is a motoring journalist with cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Katja Fleck

20 May 2020 1:56 PM

Katja Fleck is a German psychologist and mindfulness teacher.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA

Local

Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms

Entertainment Lifestyle

Coffee lover? Indulge your weakness, and help us save Bean in Love Coffee House

EWN Highlights

WC Health authorities believe community transmission may have begun 6 weeks ago

22 May 2020 1:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Big decreases in murder, rape during lockdown - Cele

22 May 2020 1:41 PM

Lockdown regulations set for ConCourt scrutiny as DA, HSF lodge submissions

22 May 2020 1:30 PM

