2 hunger relief fund shoutouts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
Bonteheuwel on lockdown
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
Africa news update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lizette Booys - Teacher at West End Primary School
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Who owns your lunch break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marleen Potgieter - Managing Director at Equity Works
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Is a Huawei phone without Google worth it?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
Today at 07:20
The lockdown shows what we need to do to avoid climate disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brian O'Callaghan - Consultant in Renewable Energy Finance
Today at 08:21
You can finally send and receive mail and other services via SA Post Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivumile Nongogo - Acting CEO at SA Post Office
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Vuyo's Cafe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 10:08
Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 11:24
Copy of Food Flow - innovative new food redistribution programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Newell - co-founder of Food flow
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Local
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme. 25 May 2020 7:28 PM
Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands. 25 May 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
2 hunger relief fund shoutouts

2 hunger relief fund shoutouts

firstly, Souper Trooper.

Guest: Caryn Gootkin, who fundraises for the organisation.

Secondly: Elron Primary Feeding Support

Guest: Dillon Henwood Teacher at Elnor Primary in Elsies River



Quarantunes: PJ Powers

25 May 2020 3:08 PM
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school

25 May 2020 2:54 PM

To discuss the matter we’re joined by Nurina Ally who is a lawyer and director of the
Equal Education Law Centre

Eat Out relief fund update

25 May 2020 2:00 PM

To give us an update on how it’s going, and chat about the shift for restaurants as we
move into lockdown phase 3, we welcome Eat Out’s head of content Tessa
Purdon

Minute of Mindfulness with Ann Paton

25 May 2020 1:47 PM
Directing the new Netflix series "Blood and Water"

25 May 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Nosipho Dumisa

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies on your couch and latest TV shows

22 May 2020 3:16 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Health & Wellness: Health implications of schools reopening

22 May 2020 2:53 PM

Guest: Dr. Claudia Gray | Paediatrician and allergy immunology specialist at both Vincent Pallotti and Red Cross Children's Hospitals.

Quarantine Book Club

22 May 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Vis Chetty | Sales Manager for Adult titles in Local and Agencies at Penguin Random House

Lockdown innovations: Have a T-shirt in your name

22 May 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Steve Johnson | Kilt maker and sells tartan.

Spain revises virus death toll down by nearly 2,000

25 May 2020 8:25 PM

Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school

25 May 2020 8:14 PM

Sadtu: KZN DBE needs at least 2 weeks to prep for teachers to return

25 May 2020 6:45 PM

