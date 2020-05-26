Mother City Drive-In for a solution to your movie cravings

Ingredients:

• 1 cup rice

• 3T mixed nuts and raisins – walnuts and peanuts work well

• 1 small green pepper, chopped

• 125ml mayonnaise

• 125ml chutney

Method:

• Cook the rice in boiling salted water. Drain and allow to cool.

• Add the nuts, raisins and green pepper

• Mix the mayonnaise & chutney, and stir through.

Notes

• To give the salad spectacular colour, add 1t turmeric when cooking the rice.

• Goes well with meant, fish or vegetarian dishes.

arrow_forward