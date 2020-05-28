Outbreak at Panorama Palms: How are old age care facilities handling the Covid-19 risk?

Guests
Robert Mcdonald | Head of the provincial department of social development
Sean Fabricius | Panorama Palms facility manager
Waves for Change is an amazing NGO that uses surfing as an outreach tool to help youth at risk. They teach their coaches and children to use the Take 5 breathing exercise at home - to calm down and cope with their feelings.
Anneke Kirsten is a Psychologist, Mindfulness Coach and EQ Practitioner.
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and listener Jens Herf.
Danielle Klemp who is a palliative care doctor with Chariot Health. She regularly practices and sometimes teaches mindfulness.
Abbie Greaves studied at Cambridge University and then worked for a literary agency. She is now based in Edinburgh where I believe she is busy working on her second novel.
Armand is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, going by the name ADV.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup rice
• 3T mixed nuts and raisins – walnuts and peanuts work well
• 1 small green pepper, chopped
• 125ml mayonnaise
• 125ml chutney
Method:
• Cook the rice in boiling salted water. Drain and allow to cool.
• Add the nuts, raisins and green pepper
• Mix the mayonnaise & chutney, and stir through.
Notes
• To give the salad spectacular colour, add 1t turmeric when cooking the rice.
• Goes well with meant, fish or vegetarian dishes.
Guest: Garth Newman | clinical psychologist and the author of Super
3 and the Scary Invisible Monster
Guest: Lyle Masters | Co-founder of Mother City Drive-In