Entertainment News: Podcast, movie suggestions and the latest TV shows

Today at 17:35
A Ducati raffled for charity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Entertainment News: Podcast, movie suggestions and the latest TV shows

Entertainment News: Podcast, movie suggestions and the latest TV shows

29 May 2020 3:19 PM

Contributors
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine


Health & Wellness: Smoking and Covid-19 ahead of World No tobacco Day

29 May 2020 2:51 PM

Guest: Dr Gan Quan Director of The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union)

Quarantine Book Club

29 May 2020 2:26 PM

Guest: Veronica Napier from Pan Macmillan SA

Minute of Mindfulness with Clare Cresswell.

29 May 2020 2:14 PM

Clare Cresswell is a physiotherapist with a special interest in pain management and the use of mindful practices to enrich living with chronic disease.

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse to host online show

29 May 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: SA musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse

Chester Missing to host online show

29 May 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Conrad Koch | Comedian and ventriloquist

Outbreak at Panorama Palms: How are old age care facilities handling the Covid-19 risk?

28 May 2020 2:18 PM

Guests
Robert Mcdonald | Head of the provincial department of social development
Sean Fabricius | Panorama Palms facility manager

Minute of Mindfulness with Melreen de Villiers from Waves for Change

28 May 2020 1:55 PM

Waves for Change is an amazing NGO that uses surfing as an outreach tool to help youth at risk. They teach their coaches and children to use the Take 5 breathing exercise at home - to calm down and cope with their feelings.

Friday minute of Mindfulness with Anneke Kirsten

28 May 2020 12:56 PM

Anneke Kirsten is a Psychologist, Mindfulness Coach and EQ Practitioner. 

Consumer Talk: Issue with child registration on a medical scheme

27 May 2020 3:24 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and listener Jens Herf.

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Teacher unions, governing body groups urge schools not to reopen on Monday

29 May 2020 5:32 PM

CoCT urges Dlamini-Zuma to consider opening parks, beaches

29 May 2020 4:54 PM

Old Mutual hopes to make announcement on new CEO soon - chairperson

29 May 2020 3:14 PM

