MEC Debbie Schaefer on back to school

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Why so many people have become anti-vax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Hodes - Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S
Today at 16:20
Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - BMW 1 series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
U-turn on reopening of schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Brian Schreuder
Today at 17:20
George Floyd and the global protests at his murder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Palesa Morudu - writer and director at Clarity Global Strategic Communications, based in Washington DC
Today at 17:46
The Fugard at Home – Now live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Fugard Theatre
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape made a call to reopen schools on Monday despite the national government's indecisiveness. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Some recycling and waste drop-off sites will reopen for public use this week The City of Cape Town says only a select number of waste drop-off depots will be opened to the public under level 3. 1 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Local
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Politics
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo' "I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha. 1 June 2020 9:42 AM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Business
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
MEC Debbie Schaefer on back to school

MEC Debbie Schaefer on back to school

1 June 2020 1:39 PM

Guest: Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes - Crosscurrent

1 June 2020 3:08 PM

Today in Quarantunes we feature a Cape Town band which goes by the name
Crosscurrent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children's Commission on back to school, international children's day

1 June 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Zwelihle Youth Cafe

1 June 2020 2:45 PM

We start in Hermanus where the Zwelihle Youth Café has shifted its focus from being a
general community hub for the communities of Zwelihle and Mount Pleasnt, to offering
urgent feeding relief.
William Ntebe one of the founders is on the line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Callers react on the re-opening of schools in level 3 of lockdown

1 June 2020 2:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paediatricians Association reassures parents on back to school safety

1 June 2020 2:05 PM

To talk us through some of their key messaging, Pippa is joined on the line by Professor
Haroon Saloojee who is an executive member of the Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teacher reacts on first school day during lockdown level 3

1 June 2020 1:47 PM

Cape Town teacher believes schools should remain closed

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcast, movie suggestions and the latest TV shows

29 May 2020 3:19 PM

Contributors
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Smoking and Covid-19 ahead of World No tobacco Day

29 May 2020 2:51 PM

Guest: Dr Gan Quan Director of The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

29 May 2020 2:26 PM

Guest: Veronica Napier from Pan Macmillan SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

No decisions taken on SAA draft rescue plan, says DPE

1 June 2020 3:08 PM

Manenberg boy (7) recovering in hospital after being shot while sleeping

1 June 2020 2:58 PM

Two-thirds of KZN schools ready to resume classes - Education MEC Mshengu

1 June 2020 1:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA