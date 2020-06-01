Quarantunes - Crosscurrent

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 How the Guptas' R9bn loco heist went down Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Stefaans Brummer - Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 15:40 Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Telita Snyckers

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Why so many people have become anti-vax? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Hodes - Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S

Today at 16:20 Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kim Whitaker - Ubuntu Beds founder

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire - BMW 1 series Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 U-turn on reopening of schools Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu

Brian Schreuder

Today at 17:20 George Floyd and the global protests at his murder Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Palesa Morudu - writer and director at Clarity Global Strategic Communications, based in Washington DC

