Best-selling international author Marian Keyes chats to Pippa about her new book GrownUps

Tiaan StrydomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Today in Quarantunes we feature a Cape Town band which goes by the name
Crosscurrent.
Guest: Christina Nomdo, Children's CommissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
We start in Hermanus where the Zwelihle Youth Café has shifted its focus from being a
general community hub for the communities of Zwelihle and Mount Pleasnt, to offering
urgent feeding relief.
William Ntebe one of the founders is on the line
To talk us through some of their key messaging, Pippa is joined on the line by Professor
Haroon Saloojee who is an executive member of the Association
Cape Town teacher believes schools should remain closedLISTEN TO PODCAST