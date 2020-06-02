Quarantunes - Petronel Baard

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'South Africa is slipping into dictatorship' - CT smokers protest outside Parly A group of smokers gathered at the gates of Parliament to protest against the ban on cigarette sales on Tuesday afternoon. 2 June 2020 4:04 PM
Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted Trauma admissions at the country's largest hospital almost doubled overnight as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales. 2 June 2020 3:16 PM
[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55 Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55. 2 June 2020 1:46 PM
View all Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19. 2 June 2020 1:41 PM
Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means Only very serious wrongdoing will get one declared a “delinquent director for life”, says Advocate Fay Mukaddam. 2 June 2020 9:15 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
View all Business
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Quarantunes - Petronel Baard

Quarantunes - Petronel Baard

2 June 2020 3:05 PM


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Best-selling international author Marian Keyes chats to Pippa about her new book GrownUps

2 June 2020 2:53 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA and Space Exploration

2 June 2020 2:04 PM

Tiaan Strydom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No testing unless you're over 55

2 June 2020 1:43 PM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes - Crosscurrent

1 June 2020 3:08 PM

Today in Quarantunes we feature a Cape Town band which goes by the name
Crosscurrent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children's Commission on back to school, international children's day

1 June 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Zwelihle Youth Cafe

1 June 2020 2:45 PM

We start in Hermanus where the Zwelihle Youth Café has shifted its focus from being a
general community hub for the communities of Zwelihle and Mount Pleasnt, to offering
urgent feeding relief.
William Ntebe one of the founders is on the line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Callers react on the re-opening of schools in level 3 of lockdown

1 June 2020 2:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paediatricians Association reassures parents on back to school safety

1 June 2020 2:05 PM

To talk us through some of their key messaging, Pippa is joined on the line by Professor
Haroon Saloojee who is an executive member of the Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teacher reacts on first school day during lockdown level 3

1 June 2020 1:47 PM

Cape Town teacher believes schools should remain closed

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

EC now the country’s second biggest COVID-19 hot spot

2 June 2020 4:00 PM

DA wants Ramaphosa to discipline Dlamini-Zuma over cigarette sales ban

2 June 2020 3:55 PM

Coronavirus casts spotlight on SA's housing blight

2 June 2020 3:44 PM

