Minute of Mindfulness

Today at 13:40 Cars with Ciro de Siena Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:40 Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour

125 125

Today at 16:20 Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx

125 125

Today at 16:55 Weird new rules at some SA hotels Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

125 125

Today at 17:05 How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Clive Arries - West End Primary

125 125