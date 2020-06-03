Minute of Mindfulness

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban. 3 June 2020 11:48 AM
Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says traffic officials will arrest anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol. 3 June 2020 11:33 AM
[REMINDER] No Sassa grant this month if you got double payment last month Sassa's Henry de Grasse says where banks did not reverse May double payment, it is then considered an advance payment for June. 3 June 2020 11:14 AM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Minute of Mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Kantha Pillay.
She's a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and
trainer.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes - Petronel Baard

2 June 2020 3:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Best-selling international author Marian Keyes chats to Pippa about her new book GrownUps

2 June 2020 2:53 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA and Space Exploration

2 June 2020 2:04 PM

Tiaan Strydom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No testing unless you're over 55

2 June 2020 1:43 PM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes - Crosscurrent

1 June 2020 3:08 PM

Today in Quarantunes we feature a Cape Town band which goes by the name
Crosscurrent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children's Commission on back to school, international children's day

1 June 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Zwelihle Youth Cafe

1 June 2020 2:45 PM

We start in Hermanus where the Zwelihle Youth Café has shifted its focus from being a
general community hub for the communities of Zwelihle and Mount Pleasnt, to offering
urgent feeding relief.
William Ntebe one of the founders is on the line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Callers react on the re-opening of schools in level 3 of lockdown

1 June 2020 2:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paediatricians Association reassures parents on back to school safety

1 June 2020 2:05 PM

To talk us through some of their key messaging, Pippa is joined on the line by Professor
Haroon Saloojee who is an executive member of the Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned'

Politics

EWN Highlights

DA, EFF slam KZN govt’s ‘failure’ to account on Zulu King’s budget

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

You could be arrested if found transporting alcohol at certain times

3 June 2020 10:44 AM

'The River' halts shooting after reported positive coronavirus case

3 June 2020 10:39 AM

