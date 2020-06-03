Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Grace - Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
Today at 17:45
Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Presenter of the first episode
Today at 17:46
South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiaan Strydom - International business manager
Today at 20:48
Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Helen Moffet - Writing in the footsteps of Jane Austen

Helen Moffet - Writing in the footsteps of Jane Austen

3 June 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Helen Moffet


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

3 June 2020 3:38 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler – standing by to remind us again
about our safety hen shopping on sites like Gumtree of OLX.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Ciro de Siena

3 June 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 2:03 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Lila Ukubhai. The co-founder
of Jaali Mindfulness and Coaching, a Mindfulness-based facilitator and Leadership
Coach.

You can contact her at lila@jaali.co.za or via the website at www.jaali.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Kantha Pillay.
She's a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and
trainer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes - Petronel Baard

2 June 2020 3:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Best-selling international author Marian Keyes chats to Pippa about her new book GrownUps

2 June 2020 2:53 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA and Space Exploration

2 June 2020 2:04 PM

Tiaan Strydom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No testing unless you're over 55

2 June 2020 1:43 PM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes - Crosscurrent

1 June 2020 3:08 PM

Today in Quarantunes we feature a Cape Town band which goes by the name
Crosscurrent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

