Cars with Ciro de Siena

Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler – standing by to remind us again
about our safety hen shopping on sites like Gumtree of OLX.
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Lila Ukubhai. The co-founder
of Jaali Mindfulness and Coaching, a Mindfulness-based facilitator and Leadership
Coach.
You can contact her at lila@jaali.co.za or via the website at www.jaali.co.za
Guest: Helen MoffetLISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Kantha Pillay.
She's a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and
trainer.
Tiaan StrydomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Today in Quarantunes we feature a Cape Town band which goes by the name
Crosscurrent.