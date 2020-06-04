WC High Court Rules against Clicks in long-standing court battle

In our Greener Living segment today we want to focus on the Amazon rainforest and

talk about how the Covid-19 pandemic is intersecting with the problem of deforestation.

Last week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro deployed the army to the Amazon, in a bid

to halt illegal logging and mining activities in the rainforest.



We’re joined on the line from the UK by Dr Erika Berenguer, a forest ecologist at the

universities of Oxford and Lancaster, who has a special interest in the Amazon.

