WC High Court Rules against Clicks in long-standing court battle

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - GoodLuck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Koketso Moeti - Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi
Today at 15:40
President signs Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joel Bregman - Director at My Vote Counts
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
New research findings on land reform in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Cousins - Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 16:20
Diabetes SA Warns of Covid-19 Dangers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margot McCumisky - Diabetes SA
Today at 16:55
Aviator Masks by Theatreland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johnny Cooper - Director
Today at 17:05
Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maria Loades - clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath
Today at 17:20
Latest Western Cape Gov digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector South Africa amended its drug laws to categorise some CBD products as “Schedule 0” off-shelf medicines in late May. 4 June 2020 12:14 PM
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise... 4 June 2020 11:29 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector South Africa amended its drug laws to categorise some CBD products as “Schedule 0” off-shelf medicines in late May. 4 June 2020 12:14 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
WC High Court Rules against Clicks in long-standing court battle

WC High Court Rules against Clicks in long-standing court battle

4 June 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Jackie Maiman


DIY with Angelo

4 June 2020 2:44 PM

Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building
consultants.

Greener Living - How has Covid-19 affected Amazon deforestation?

4 June 2020 2:24 PM

In our Greener Living segment today we want to focus on the Amazon rainforest and
talk about how the Covid-19 pandemic is intersecting with the problem of deforestation.
Last week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro deployed the army to the Amazon, in a bid
to halt illegal logging and mining activities in the rainforest.

We’re joined on the line from the UK by Dr Erika Berenguer, a forest ecologist at the
universities of Oxford and Lancaster, who has a special interest in the Amazon.

Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19

4 June 2020 2:19 PM

In 2012 - Marcelle du Plessis started a business called lavender in Lavender Hill, with
the aim of producing all natural ingredient lavender products - including home, body
and food products.

Owner and manager of Lavender in Lavender Hill joins us now to tell you more

Minute of Mindfulness

4 June 2020 2:16 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness is courtesy of Chantal Dawtrey.
Chantal is a coach, facilitator and trainer who specialises in dealing with stress and
anxiety.

Chantal Dawtrey offers free Emotional Fitness Classes via Zoom on Tuesdays at 14h00,
Thursdays at 17h30 and Sundays at 11h00 where you are taken through the full Shape
of Emotion process.
Go to www.5th.place to find out more

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

3 June 2020 3:38 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler – standing by to remind us again
about our safety hen shopping on sites like Gumtree of OLX.

Cars with Ciro de Siena

3 June 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za 

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 2:03 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Lila Ukubhai. The co-founder
of Jaali Mindfulness and Coaching, a Mindfulness-based facilitator and Leadership
Coach.

You can contact her at lila@jaali.co.za or via the website at www.jaali.co.za

Helen Moffet - Writing in the footsteps of Jane Austen

3 June 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Helen Moffet

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 11:58 AM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Kantha Pillay.
She's a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and
trainer.

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

Toddler (2), father latest victims of shootings in Bonteheuwel

4 June 2020 2:24 PM

Mboweni to table emergency Budget on 24 June

4 June 2020 1:22 PM

Alleged mastermind in Andile Mbuthu’s murder due in court today

4 June 2020 12:48 PM

