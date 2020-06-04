Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - GoodLuck
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Today at 15:20
Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency
Koketso Moeti - Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi
Today at 15:40
President signs Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill
Joel Bregman - Director at My Vote Counts
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
New research findings on land reform in South Africa
Ben Cousins - Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 16:20
Diabetes SA Warns of Covid-19 Dangers
Margot McCumisky - Diabetes SA
Today at 16:55
Aviator Masks by Theatreland
Johnny Cooper - Director
Today at 17:05
Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come
Maria Loades - clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath
Today at 17:20
Latest Western Cape Gov digicon
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
