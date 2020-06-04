Quarantunes - GoodLuck

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Aviator Masks by Theatreland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johnny Cooper - Director
Today at 17:05
Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maria Loades - clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath
Today at 17:20
Latest Western Cape Gov digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
Latest Local
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work? Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant. 4 June 2020 3:08 PM
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension. 4 June 2020 2:05 PM
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension. 4 June 2020 2:05 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We've so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world's best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we're heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Quarantunes - GoodLuck

Quarantunes - GoodLuck

4 June 2020 3:11 PM

GoodLuck will perform live for you in your home from their high-tech, ultra-modern
Cape Town studio, dubbed GoodLuck HQ on Saturday, June 6.


Lawyer explains transportation of alcohol

4 June 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Danie Cronje

DIY with Angelo

4 June 2020 2:44 PM

Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building
consultants.

Greener Living - How has Covid-19 affected Amazon deforestation?

4 June 2020 2:24 PM

In our Greener Living segment today we want to focus on the Amazon rainforest and
talk about how the Covid-19 pandemic is intersecting with the problem of deforestation.
Last week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro deployed the army to the Amazon, in a bid
to halt illegal logging and mining activities in the rainforest.

We’re joined on the line from the UK by Dr Erika Berenguer, a forest ecologist at the
universities of Oxford and Lancaster, who has a special interest in the Amazon.

Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19

4 June 2020 2:19 PM

In 2012 - Marcelle du Plessis started a business called lavender in Lavender Hill, with
the aim of producing all natural ingredient lavender products - including home, body
and food products.

Owner and manager of Lavender in Lavender Hill joins us now to tell you more

Minute of Mindfulness

4 June 2020 2:16 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness is courtesy of Chantal Dawtrey.
Chantal is a coach, facilitator and trainer who specialises in dealing with stress and
anxiety.

Chantal Dawtrey offers free Emotional Fitness Classes via Zoom on Tuesdays at 14h00,
Thursdays at 17h30 and Sundays at 11h00 where you are taken through the full Shape
of Emotion process.
Go to www.5th.place to find out more

WC High Court Rules against Clicks in long-standing court battle

4 June 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Jackie Maiman

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

3 June 2020 3:38 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler – standing by to remind us again
about our safety hen shopping on sites like Gumtree of OLX.

Cars with Ciro de Siena

3 June 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za 

Minute of Mindfulness

3 June 2020 2:03 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Lila Ukubhai. The co-founder
of Jaali Mindfulness and Coaching, a Mindfulness-based facilitator and Leadership
Coach.

You can contact her at lila@jaali.co.za or via the website at www.jaali.co.za

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC-led alliance launches COVID-19 framework document to guide SA

4 June 2020 4:08 PM

UN chief backs global access to 'people's vaccine' for coronavirus

4 June 2020 3:54 PM

WATCH LIVE: Govt to appeal Court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

4 June 2020 3:45 PM

